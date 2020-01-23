Two Quebec men arrested for the killing of a young man that took place before his father's eyes

Two 18-year-old men were arrested Wednesday evening by Quebec provincial police for the killing of a young man that took place before his father's eyes Monday in Lachute, about 60 km northwest of Montreal.

The arrests were made in Lachute and Montreal. The two suspects are scheduled to appear in court Thursday at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on charges that have not yet been determined.

The homicide victim was identified by the Sûreté du Québec as 18-year-old Tristan Boyer.

The SQ alleges that the two suspects broke into the residence where the victim lived and beat him and his father. The son died; the father suffered serious injuries but survived.

The suspects' motive for attacking Boyer and his father has not yet been determined by police investigators.

The SQ said Thursday that three searches had been made so far in connection with the killing and that others could follow.

Investigators have not excluded that other people could be arrested.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.