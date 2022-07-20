iHeartRadio
Two school buses collide north of Montreal with nearly 90 children on board

A Quebec school bus sits in a parking lot on August 10, 2020 in Gatineau, Que. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

A crash involving two school buses carrying 90 children and camp counsellors occurred Wednesday morning on Highway 15 near Montreal's off-island suburb of Boisbriand.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. on the southbound Highway 15 before Highway 640, as one school bus driver had to step on the brakes when traffic suddenly slowed down about 40 kilometres north of Montreal.

While no one was seriously injured, all 90 children and day camp counsellors were taken to the nearest hospital, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

"All parents have already been contacted, and the hospital will also act as a pick-up point for the children," said Catherine Bernard, an SQ spokesperson.

All southbound lanes on Highway 15 are now fully reopened to traffic.

**TERMINÉ** À Boisbriand, #A15 sud (des Laurentides) avant l'#A640 (au km 21) // accrochage entre 2 autobus scolaires (avec passagers) // VD retranchée, en protection // transbordement et remorquage effectués. tout est terminé.

— Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) July 20, 2022
