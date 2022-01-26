Two seniors dead in potential poisoning at the Domaine Florent campground

Two seniors have died due to possible poisoning in a mobile home at a campground in Venise-en-Quebec, about an hour away from Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), officers received a 911 call at 9 p.m. Tuesday about four people potentially poisoned inside a home at the Domaine Florent on 23rd Avenue East.

First responders say they tried to revive a 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, but both were declared dead.

An 80-year-old man remains in critical condition at Haut-Richelieu Hospital in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and a 52-year-old woman is not considered to be in danger.

Provincial police say they all belonged to the same family.

The SQ said it is working to determine the potential cause of the poisoning, which seems to be accidental.

The family’s plumbing could be key to the incident: police currently believe they could be victims of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a propane-powered machine they rented to thaw frozen pipes.

“There was a machine on site that could be linked to the intoxication, but we’re waiting to analyze this heat machine, and we have yet to get results,” said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Valerie Beauchamp.



The campground is a popular vacation site in the summer and popular with ice fishers in the winter, but only about a dozen households live in the trailer park year round.



- With files from CTV News' Billy Shields