Two seriously injured in accident near Quebec City, alcohol may be involved

Alcohol could be involved in an accident that seriously injured two people Friday night in the Quebec City area.

Around 9:30 p.m., a vehicle crashed and flipped on Saint-Mathias Rd. in Saint-Raymond, about an hour northwest of Quebec City.

The driver, in his 20s, and his passenger were transported to a hospital.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the driver could face a charge of impaired driving.

