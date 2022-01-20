iHeartRadio
Two suspects arrested following Saint-Leonard shooting in May 2021

image.jpg

Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Saint-Leonard last May have been arrested in different provinces, Montreal police said Thursday.

The main suspect had been on the run for several months was arrested Wednesday by provincial police in Sudbury, Ont. Hamza Adnane, 21, was charged with discharging a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said his accomplice, Christian Bernadotte, 19, was also arrested at his home in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough and is facing similar charges.

On May 22, 2021 around 8 p.m., police said several gunshots were fired near the corner of des Angevins and de Lisieux streets in Saint-Leonard. No one was injured.

The suspects ditched their vehicle and fled on foot before police arrived on scene.

Investigators say the believe Adnane may have been involved in other gun-related crime in Montreal and are asking anyone with information to contact Montreal police at 514-393-1133 or file a report on infocrimemontreal.ca.

