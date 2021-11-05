Two suspects arrested in Monteregie catalytic converter thefts

Two more alleged criminals involved in the theft of catalytic converters in cars were arrested in the last few days, this time in Boucherville, in the Montérégie.

This brings the number of arrests made since last year by Longueuil police (SPAL) in connection with catalyst thefts to more than 30.

The SPAL reported that last Sunday evening, a resident contacted police because surveillance camera footage showed men stealing catalytic converters in the parking lot of a commercial establishment on Industriel Boulevard.

Following a short foot chase, officers were able to arrest the two suspects.

The vehicle they were using contained several catalytic converters and tools.

The suspects were identified by police as Claudy Gay, age 37, and Karel Bomhower, age 44. They appeared at the Longueuil courthouse to be charged with theft, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime.

The suspects have criminal records in similar matters. The investigation is ongoing to link them to other catalytic converter thefts that have occurred on Montreal's South Shore.

The catalytic converter is a part of the car's exhaust system that contains metals that are sought after by thieves and they don't need much time to remove it. It's an expensive part to replace, however.

Many catalystic converters have been stolen in Quebec and the Maritimes in recent years.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 5, 2021.