Two 'suspicious' deaths discovered in the East-End

image (1)

Montreal police say major crimes detectives have been dispatched to an east-end home where the bodies of two people have been found.

Const. Julien Levesque says a call came in about 10 a.m. for police to go to a private home in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles district on Saturday morning.

Police say a man, 57, and a woman, 53, were found near the home and their deaths were confirmed at scene by paramedics.

Levesque says both deaths are considered "suspicious" and police are investigating the circumstances.

