Two teenagers fell from a historic Quebec City wall and were seriously injured

Quebec City wall - FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: Parks Canada

Two young men were injured early Monday morning in Quebec City when they fell several metres from the top of one of Quebec's historic fort walls in the Citadel area.

The Quebec City police (SPVQ) reports that one of the two 18-year-old men was seriously injured and is in critical condition.

When arriving on the scene, shortly after 1:35 a.m., paramedics found that both men had multiple injuries after falling about ten metres.

Police were unable to determine the exact circumstances of what had happened, but concluded that the unfortunate incident was not criminal in nature.

The two injured teenagers were found in an area near the Quebec Parliament.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 16, 2021.

