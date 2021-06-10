iHeartRadio
Two teenagers shot in Saint-Michel borough; police investigating

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal police say they are investigating after two teenagers were shot in St-Michel on Thursday afternoon. 

Police received a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. for a report of gunshots on Des Grandes-Prairies Blvd. Police found bullet casings on the ground. 

A 17-year-old victim was found with gunshot injuries to his upper body near the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and 54th Street. 

A second victim, also a 17-year-old male, was found in a vehicle on Pie-IX and Industriel with a gunshot wound to his ear. 

Both victims were taken to hospital and police said neither's lives are in danger. 

Police said the circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear. 

