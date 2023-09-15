iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two teens arrested after reports of gunshots in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough


A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Two teens have been arrested after gunshots rang out in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough Friday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls about a fight at the intersection of des Angevins and de Lisieux Streets around 7:15 p.m.

Officers found a bullet casing at the scene but no victims.

It’s believed shots were fired when a fight broke out between three men, who all left the scene before police arrived, said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*