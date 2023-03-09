iHeartRadio
Two teens arrested in connection with shooting, robbery in Saint-Laurent


A man was shot while being robbed on the corner of Depatie and Cleroux streets in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)

Two teenagers have now been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 19-year-old in Saint-Laurent two months ago.

Montreal police say they arrested Jafaree Wright, 18, Wednesday in connection with the crime. He is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, discharge of a firearm, conspiracy and receiving stolen property. His 16-year-old accomplice, whose identity cannot be released because he is a minor, was arrested in mid-February, police said.

The 16-year-old appeared in youth court and has been charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, conspiracy and receiving stolen goods, among other charges. Both suspects will remain in custody pending further proceedings.

On the night of Jan. 7, a pedestrian was shot and robbed on Dépatie Street near Cléroux Street. The victim was transported to hospital where he was in stable condition.

Police believe robbery was the motive for the attack.

