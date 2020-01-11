Two vehicles swerve off Laurentian overpass onto street below
Occupants of two cars avoided major injuries after the two vehicles swerved off a viaduct in the Laurentians just after 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
According to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson the two vehicles swerved before passing the safety barrier on Highway 640 near St-Eustache. The vehicles fell on the street below.
Police warned drivers to exercise caution on the roads as parts of Quebec are facing inclement weather but added that it’s too early to say whether weather played a role in the incident.
Latest Audio
-
Brownstein: An eye-opening and powerful documentary
The Montreal Gazette's Bill Brownstein joins Ken Connors to discuss a new war film that just hit theaters and a documentary about a man who emulates power.
-
All the cool cars are coming to town!
Auto Show Spokesperson Denis Talbot joins Ken Connors to talk about the upcoming weekends and what the top trends will be at this year's 2020 event.
-