Two-year-old hospitalized for COVID complications in Bas-St-Laurent region

File photo. (CTV)

A two-year-old child in Quebec's Bas-St-Laurent region has been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to data published by regional public health on Tuesday.

Public health did not specify the type of complication the child suffered or whether they were hospitalized as a preventive measure.

Children have suffered relatively rare armounts of complications from COVID-19. In Quebec, since the start of the pandemic 172 children between 0 and nine-years-old have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health.

Of those, 148 were hospitalized outside intensive care while 24 were in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, 23,607 children in that age range have contracted the virus in Quebec, accounting for 7.8 per cent of the province's cases.

No deaths in that age group have been reported in the province.

The Bas-St-Laurent region reported 30 suspected cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday. More than 750 students and school were in isolation due to outbreaks in schools.  

