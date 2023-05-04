iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two young men charged in Montreal attempted murder case


FILE: Police lights are seen in this photo dated Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Montreal police have arrested two young Montreal men in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Verdun last summer.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Elijah Stiell and 21-year-old Kyle Grant. Both have since appeared in court.

Stiell is facing charges of attempted murder and firearm discharge. Grant was charged with attempted murder and weapon possession, as well as drug possession. 

"Searches in LaSalle and Verdun also led to the seizure of two firearms, a high-capacity magazine, a stun gun and nearly $10,000 worth of crack cocaine," police claimed in a press release. 

BACKGROUND

On June 8, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., four people met at the intersection of Ethel and de l'Église streets in the Verdun borough, according to police. 

The people had met to buy and sell drugs, police say, but a conflict erupted. One person is said to have revealed a firearm, and fired at least four times towards another person, hitting them in the leg. 

The shooter and an "accomplice" fled on foot, according to officers. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*