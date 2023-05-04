Two young men charged in Montreal attempted murder case

Montreal police have arrested two young Montreal men in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Verdun last summer.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Elijah Stiell and 21-year-old Kyle Grant. Both have since appeared in court.

Stiell is facing charges of attempted murder and firearm discharge. Grant was charged with attempted murder and weapon possession, as well as drug possession.

"Searches in LaSalle and Verdun also led to the seizure of two firearms, a high-capacity magazine, a stun gun and nearly $10,000 worth of crack cocaine," police claimed in a press release.

BACKGROUND

On June 8, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., four people met at the intersection of Ethel and de l'Église streets in the Verdun borough, according to police.

The people had met to buy and sell drugs, police say, but a conflict erupted. One person is said to have revealed a firearm, and fired at least four times towards another person, hitting them in the leg.

The shooter and an "accomplice" fled on foot, according to officers.