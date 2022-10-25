iHeartRadio
Two young men dead after their car swerves off the road in Monteregie, Que.


Two men, ages 18 and 19, died in a in Saint-Pie, Que. car wreck on Oct. 25, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Two young men lost their lives Monday night after their car swerved off the road in Saint-Pie, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

Driven by an 18-year-old man, the car skidded off Saint-Dominique Road around 10:00 p.m., hit a pole, and rolled over, according to provincial police (SQ).

The driver and his passenger, a 19-year-old man, were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Both were residents of Saint-Pie.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2022. 

