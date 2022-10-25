Two young men dead after their car swerves off the road in Monteregie, Que.
Two young men lost their lives Monday night after their car swerved off the road in Saint-Pie, in Quebec's Montérégie region.
Driven by an 18-year-old man, the car skidded off Saint-Dominique Road around 10:00 p.m., hit a pole, and rolled over, according to provincial police (SQ).
The driver and his passenger, a 19-year-old man, were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.
Both were residents of Saint-Pie.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2022.