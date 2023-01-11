U.S. computer outage leads to flight delays at Montreal airport

The effects of a major computer outage that delayed thousands of flights in the U.S. reverberated through the Montreal airport Wednesday morning.

As of noon, at least 15 U.S.-bound flights were delayed at the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

There were far more disappointed travellers south of the border, where roughly 7,000 flights were delayed by midday Wednesday.

Nevertheless, conditions in Montreal have travellers like Santino Maru feeling uneasy.

"I'm feeling like, if my flight is delayed, especially [to] São Paulo, I have to wait maybe an extra day," said Maru, who has a two-hour layover in Chicago before heading to Brazil.

The outage concerns a computer system called Notice to Air Missions, (NOTAM), used to alert pilots of potential adverse impacts on flights.

Air Canada is advising local travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.