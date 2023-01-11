iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

U.S. computer outage leads to flight delays at Montreal airport


image.jpg

The effects of a major computer outage that delayed thousands of flights in the U.S. reverberated through the Montreal airport Wednesday morning.

As of noon, at least 15 U.S.-bound flights were delayed at the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

There were far more disappointed travellers south of the border, where roughly 7,000 flights were delayed by midday Wednesday.

Nevertheless, conditions in Montreal have travellers like Santino Maru feeling uneasy.

"I'm feeling like, if my flight is delayed, especially [to] São Paulo, I have to wait maybe an extra day," said Maru, who has a two-hour layover in Chicago before heading to Brazil.  

The outage concerns a computer system called Notice to Air Missions, (NOTAM), used to alert pilots of potential adverse impacts on flights.

Air Canada is advising local travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*