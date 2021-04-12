U.S. consulate warns staff to avoid downtown Montreal; more protests planned this week

A day after several Old Montreal businesses were damaged in a riot, the United States' consulate in the city is warning its personnel to avoid some areas.

In a notice posted to its website, the consulate warned staff to avoid the Old Port and downtown Montreal during the late afternoon and evening hours every day this week, between April 12 and 18, saying it expects demonstrations to take place on those dates after 6 p.m.

Personnel were told to “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests” and to monitor local media for updates while keeping a low profile.

On Facebook, events for more protests against the curfew have popped up. Two different events with start times close to the 8 p.m. curfew's beginning have circulated for Tuesday evening, including one outside Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault's Quebec City office.

On Twitter, Mayor Valerie Plante called on Montrealers to “turn the anger expressed yesterday into a wave of love and support for local businesses.”

Aujourd’hui, je suis allée visiter avec mon collègue ⁦@RobertBeaudry⁩ des commerçant-es locaux qui ont été vandalisés hier soir. Transformons la colère exprimée hier en vague d’amour et de soutien pour les entreprises de chez-nous. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/bWGpwLP3RW

On social media, at least one post from Sunday night called for a repeat of protests against Montreal's curfew on Monday.