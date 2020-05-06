iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Uber to lay off 3,700 workers and CEO to waive salary

A man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco on Dec. 16, 2014. (AP / Eric Risberg)

Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers, about 14% of its workforce, and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still in lockdown.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs like severance will reach about $20 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end.

The company, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results after the bell Thursday, said it is evaluating other cost cuts.

 

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error