iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ubisoft cuts ties with managing director of Canadian studios as restructuring continues

1_3575410

MONTREAL -- A Paris-based game developer is cutting ties with the managing director of its Canadian studios as the company continues to grapple with allegations of misconduct.

Ubisoft says Yannis Mallat is "stepping down from his role and will leave the company, effective immediately."

It says he cannot continue in the role, given recent allegations that have come to light against multiple employees in Canada.

The company previously announced that Maxime Beland, its Toronto-based vice-president of editorial, has resigned and another unidentified employee in Toronto has been fired.

Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot has said he will "revise the composition" of the company's editorial department and transform its human resource processes.

He says the company fell short of its "obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive environment" for employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2020

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error