Ukrainian team wins second game, moves forward in international Quebec pee-wee hockey tournament

The Ukrainian team will be able to continue its adventure at the Quebec City International Pee-Wee Tournament after winning 2-0 in its second game Monday night against the Romanian Wolves.

Maksym Kukharenko put the Wolves ahead on a power play in the first period, and Ivan Bilozerov scored in the third. Matvii Kulish blocked all the shots that came his way.

The Videotron Centre was not as full as it was on Saturday when a full house was announced for the first game of the young Ukrainians, but the lower section was still about half full Monday night.

One of the sections of the amphitheatre was notably filled by the Romanian team's supporters, who did not go unnoticed with their chants and cowbells.

It was in Romania that the Ukrainians held their training camp before arriving in Quebec City about two weeks ago. Romania was chosen because it is where Ukraine's coach, Evgheniy Pysarenko, lives.

The Ukrainian team will be back in action on Friday morning at the Videotron Centre when they face an American team. They still need to win three games to secure a spot in the Class AA grand final on Sunday. However, a loss would put an immediate end to their journey.

While waiting for their next game, the young Ukrainian players, who are 11 and 12 years old, will travel to Montreal on Tuesday to attend the duel between the Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 13, 2023.