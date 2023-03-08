iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Ultra-affordable' Lynx Air coming to Montreal this summer


image.png

Another budget airline is coming to Montreal, with Lynx Air set to add the Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport to its network this summer.

On Wednesday, the Alberta-based company announced it would fly in and out of Montreal beginning on June 5, 2023.

But for travel-hungry Montrealers hoping to jet off to faraway lands, Lynx Air isn't the best option; for now, the airline will only fly from Montreal to St. John's N.L. and Calgary, Alta.

“We are pleased to offer an ultra-affordable option to connect Montreal and Quebec to the rest of Canada," said Lynx CEO Merren McArthur in a press release.

To promote this new development, Lynx launched a limited-time seat sale with up to 50 per cent off to and from Montreal.

Flair Airlines was the only other ultra-low-cost carrier serving Montreal, which came to the city in 2021. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*