'Ultra-affordable' Lynx Air coming to Montreal this summer

Another budget airline is coming to Montreal, with Lynx Air set to add the Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport to its network this summer.

On Wednesday, the Alberta-based company announced it would fly in and out of Montreal beginning on June 5, 2023.

But for travel-hungry Montrealers hoping to jet off to faraway lands, Lynx Air isn't the best option; for now, the airline will only fly from Montreal to St. John's N.L. and Calgary, Alta.

“We are pleased to offer an ultra-affordable option to connect Montreal and Quebec to the rest of Canada," said Lynx CEO Merren McArthur in a press release.

To promote this new development, Lynx launched a limited-time seat sale with up to 50 per cent off to and from Montreal.

Flair Airlines was the only other ultra-low-cost carrier serving Montreal, which came to the city in 2021.