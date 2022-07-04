Ultrasounds no longer required in Quebec before getting abortion pill

A group of Quebec doctors has pushed, successfully, for a big change to how abortions are given in the province, widening access to abortions by medication.

Until now, Quebec has required patients to have ultrasounds before getting the pills that induce a medical abortion.

In the rest of Canada, that measure was abandoned in 2019. But Quebec didn't follow suit until hundreds of doctors signed an open letter last week asking the rule to be changed in their province as well.

They requested the change from the Quebec College of Physicians, which the college said in a statement prompted a new policy "in the last few days."

"Last week, the College did receive a letter from several physicians requesting that the College revise the guidelines for ultrasound," the college's spokesperson, Leslie Labranche, told CTV News.

The ultrasound rule had already been made less strict -- it was no longer mandatory -- as a temporary measure in the pandemic, beginning in February 2021, she explained.

"In the last few days, the College has decided that this measure will be made permanent," she said.

Quebec doctors won't be barred from doing ultrasounds before prescribing the two-pill regimen that induces abortions. They'll simply have the option, permanently, not to request an ultrasound.

"Physicians must use their clinical judgment and decide on a case-by-case basis whether or not an ultrasound is necessary," Labranche said.

The ultrasound rule was meant to estimate the age of the fetus and verify that the pregnant person was still nine weeks along or less, the time during which the pills were originally meant to be used. An ultrasound could also show if the pregnancy was ectopic.

In 2019, when Health Canada decided to change the rule nationally, the agency said that after extensive research into how other countries were using the pills, called Mifegymiso, it decided it wasn't necessary to do the ultrasound and that the risks of doing it often outweighed the benefits.

While the pills make abortion access much easier for many women, especially those living in remote regions, requiring an ultrasound often does the opposite, Health Canada pointed out at the time -- it can be very hard to obtain one, and it can involve a long wait, in many parts of the country.

“With the changes to the product monograph, prescribers now have the flexibility to use their medical judgement on how best to determine the gestational age and to rule out an ectopic pregnancy,” Health Canada said at the time.

The Quebec doctor who reportedly spearheaded the open letter, which was signed by more than 300 physicians, is a young family doctor working on Rimouski, according to Quebec's health ministry's online listing for her.

Mifegymiso was approved for use in Canada in 2015.

This is a developing story that will be updated.