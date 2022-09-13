iHeartRadio
UMQ asks next Quebec government for $2 billion a year to fight climate crisis

image.jpg

The Union of Quebec Municipalities is asking the next provincial government to implement a green pact of $2 billion annually in immediate response to the climate crisis.

The UMQ says it believes an ambitious partnership with the government can provide the necessary infrastructure to respond to climate change and ensure the resilience and safety of the municipalities and their populations.

The UMQ argues that municipalities are not only directly impacted by the consequences of climate change but must also assume the costs, estimated at $2 billion per year until 2055.

The infrastructures affected include water treatment facilities, storm and wastewater pipes and the road network.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.

