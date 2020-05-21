iHeartRadio
Unable to practise at training facility, Montreal Impact player breaks foot on routine jog

Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (6) passes the ball past Haiti midfielder Steeven Saba (19) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Montreal Impact's inability to hold individual workouts at their training facility has proved to be costly. The MLS club reported Wednesday that midfielder Steeven Saba will be sidelined eight to 12 weeks after breaking his left foot "on a routine jog" near his home in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ross D. Franklin

The Montreal Impact's inability to hold individual workouts at their training facility has proved to be costly.

The MLS club reported Wednesday that midfielder Steeven Saba will be sidelined eight to 12 weeks after breaking his left foot "on a routine jog" near his home in Montreal.

The Impact are one of six MLS clubs still waiting for the green light from local health authorities to start the individual voluntary sessions outdoor at their training facility. Toronto and Montreal have already started such workouts.

Saba, a 27-year-old Haitian international, joined Montreal after attending the 2020 training camp as a trialist. He did not see any regular-season action.

MLS suspended play March 12, two weeks into the season, due to the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20.

