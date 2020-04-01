Uni-Select temporarily lays off half of its employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Uni-Select has temporarily laid off half of its employees and closed one-third of its sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auto parts and paint business has 6,000 employees in Canada, the U.S. and in the U.K.

The company states it will remain active where it can, noting it has reorganized to focus on essential services.

Uni-Select adds that 28 per cent of its sites are operating on reduced hours, while seven per cent are operating on a very limited basis.

In addition, the company says hours have been reduced by 20 per cent for all employees who continue to work.

The board of directors also saw its remuneration reduced by 25 per cent from Jan. 1 to June 30.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.