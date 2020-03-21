Unification boxing showdown between Dicaire and Shields postponed until June amid COVID-19 pandemic

The schedule fight to unify Quebec super-middleweight titles between Marie-Eve Dicaire and American Claressa Shields which was set for May 9 will be postponed for at least a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dicare’s promoter Yvon Michel confirmed the information, on Saturday morning.

Ce n'est que partie remise pour mon combat contre Clarissa Shields. Pour le moment ce qui est primordial c'est la santé de tous et notre combat commun contre le #Covid-19! #health #safety #posponed #fight #together #pride#together #partagelinfopaslevirus pic.twitter.com/acM6FmAIej

The fight was Announced with great fanfare last week and was slated to see Dicaire (17-0, 0 KOs) face Shields (10-0, 2 KOs).

Shields' promoter Mark Taffet was hesitant to postpone the fight, but Michel contacted him on Saturday to explain that it was impossible for Dicaire to hold a training camp under current conditions. Taffet then agreed to postpone the fight, until the end of June.

Taffet is responsible for finding a new date with Showtime, the network that will be presenting the gala, as well as with the Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint, Mich., where the fight will take place.

Dicaire will put her International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt up against the 24-year-old American, who is defending titles from the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

The World Boxing Association (WBA) will add the designation of super champion to the winner. Costa Rican Hanna Gabriels is the 'regular' champion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 21, 2020.