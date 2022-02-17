Union calls on party leaders to condemn harassment of journalists

The Canadian Union of Public Employees is calling on all political party leaders, both federal and provincial, to condemn the harassment of journalists and camera operators covering protests in recent weeks.

CUPE, which is affiliated with the FTQ union, represents journalists at TVA and Le Journal de Québec. Just recently, a TVA reporter was harassed and intimidated when a protester prevented him from doing his job.

In a statement released Thursday, CUPE calls on all party leaders to denounce the situation, which is detrimental to journalistic work, and therefore to news coverage and democracy.

CUPE-Quebec president Patrick Gloutney reports that media vehicles are being dangerously cut off and that journalists are now having to work with bodyguards to do their jobs normally.

He is calling on governments to take responsibility 'to stop the systematic obstruction of journalistic work'.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 17, 2022