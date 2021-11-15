Union files court complaint against Quebec after alleged unilateral wage increase in daycare centres

The Quebec daycare workers union federation (FIPEQ) has filed a complaint in court against the Quebec government because of wage increases for educators that were decided unilaterally on Oct. 14.

FIPEQ, which is affiliated with the CSQ, is alleging obstruction of union activities since salary increases are part of the clauses normally negotiated between the parties and not decided unilaterally.

Article 12 of the Quebec Labour Code stipulates that an employer "shall not seek in any way" to interfere with the activities of an employee association.

In its lawsuit, obtained by The Canadian Press, the FIPEQ and its unions in the CPEs argue that negotiations had been underway for several months when Quebec decided to act unilaterally, under the pretext of wanting to urgently give better pay to educators.

They argue the shortage of educators existed long before Oct. 14.

By unilaterally deciding to partially increase the salaries of educators, the Treasury Board and the Ministry of Families imposed a working condition that was part of current negotiations, but that had already been judged insufficient, the FIPEQ and its unions add.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2021.