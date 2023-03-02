iHeartRadio
Unions ask Quebec government not to lower income taxes ahead of 2023-24 budget


Eric Girard, Minister of Finance of Quebec speaks with the media during the Finance Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

As part of pre-budget consultations, Quebec's four main unions are asking Finance Minister Éric Girard not to lower personal income taxes as the Coalition Avenir Québec government has promised to do.

The CSQ, CSN, FTQ and CSD argue it's better to finance public services rather than deprive them of precious revenue through tax cuts, especially given the issues afflicting the health and education networks.

The four unions note that investments in infrastructure and the fight against climate change are also needed.

The Quebec government is currently negotiating the renewal of collective agreements affecting 600,000 government employees. And there's a labour shortage in healthcare, education and childcare, the unions point out.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2023. 

