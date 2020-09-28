Unions for Quebec orderlies reach 'historic' breakthrough in negotiations with province

The two unions representing Quebec orderlies say they have achieved a “historic” breakthrough in their negotiations with Quebec.

The agreement aims to stabilize teams by creating more full-time and permanent positions throughout Quebec, and will also apply to home care workers, who do the same kind of work.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Quebec Service Employees Union (SQEES) -- both affiliated with the FTQ -- reached an agreement in principle with the province to that effect.

“Only 30 per cent of orderly positions were full-time. The agreement will make it possible to offer a full-time position to anyone who wants one,” said Karine Cabana, a CUPE negotiator, in an interview on Monday. “Those who want to stay part-time, will still be able to do so.”

This clause is part of the broader negotiation over a new collective agreement with Quebec. But, exceptionally, given the importance of the subject, both unions will put the clause to a members vote, even if without a new collective agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.