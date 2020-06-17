United Nations voting to elect new Security Council members today

The U-N General Assembly is holding elections today as Canada battles Ireland and Norway for two hotly contested seats on the U-N Security Council.

The Security Council is the U-N's most powerful body and has five permanent members -- the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.



Ten members are elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms, with seats allocated to regional groups.

Winning a seat on the council would give Canada a strong voice on issues of international peace and security, ranging from conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Ukraine to the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and Iran to attacks by extremist groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

Because of the coronavirus, ambassadors from the 193 U-N member states have adopted a new procedure of voting at the assembly during spaced-out time slots starting at 9:00 a-m Eastern to avoid a large gathering and ensure social distancing.