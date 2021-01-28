iHeartRadio
University students without histories of mental health issues are feeling pandemic distress: study

It’s no secret that students have had a very tough time during this COVID-19 pandemic.

A new study by McGill University and the University of Toronto found that students who've never had mental health issues now find themselves in greater distress.

Stephane Giroux has more in the video report above.

