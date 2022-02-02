iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Unvaccinated Quebec caregivers in court to gain access to long-term care homes

image.jpg

A Montreal lawyer is in court Wednesday contesting a COVID-19 health order that prevents unvaccinated people from entering long-term care homes and private seniors' homes to care for residents.

The provincial government issued a decree in December tightening rules in care settings, including imposing an order that requires caregivers to show proof of vaccination before they can enter facilities.

Lawyer Natalia Manole says the government should revert to the previous rule, which required caregivers to present negative results from tests taken within the previous 72 hours.

She says if health care workers who are unvaccinated are able to work under those conditions, she doesn't see why caregivers shouldn't be afforded the same right.

Manole also notes that in certain instances, COVID-19-positive health workers have been permitted to stay on the job.

She says she represents at least 80 caregivers and residents who are seeking an injunction to have the decree immediately suspended and to have a judicial review of the health order at a later date.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 2, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error