Unvaccinated Quebecers 34.1 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 as province records 679 new cases

Quebec has 679 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of people infected to 403,704 since the start of the pandemic.

There has also been one more death, for a total of 11,326.

To date, 385,775 people have recovered from the illness.

On Sept. 18, a total of 24,415 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by three, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 280.

According to health officials, 27 people entered for treatment and 24 people were discharged.

Of those, 92 people are in intensive care; up by five with 14 people admitted and nine discharged.

Of the new cases, 457 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 37 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 185 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 22 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; one had one dose more than two weeks ago and four are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 8.8 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 34.1 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 8,906 more vaccinations in the province; 8,489 doses in the last 24 hours and 417 doses before Sept. 19 for a total of 12,760,773 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 168,371 doses were given for a cumulative total of 12,929,144, or 77.9 per cent of the population.

As of Sept. 19, a total of 6,636,682 Quebecers, or 88 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,210,127 people, or 83 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.