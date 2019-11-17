Up, down, up: Habs call up Hudon less than a day after AHL demotion

Charles Hudon’s return to the Laval Rocket lasted less than a day.

The Montreal Canadiens called the forward back up to the NHL on Sunday afternoon. Hudon was initially recalled to play against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night and was returned to the AHL club right after.

Hudon played seven minutes and 55 seconds against the Devils.

On Twitter the Habs said Hudon would join the team for practice on Monday and would travel to Columbus where the Canadiens will take on the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

During Saturday’s practice Hudon skated in Paul Byron’s place. Byron suffered a lower body injury during the Habs’ 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Friday night. The club also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on the injured reserve list following that game.

Hudon has posted a team-leading nine goals and two assists in 17 games for the Rocket this season.