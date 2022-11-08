Up to $10,000 reward for information on Montreal homicide suspect

A Montreal charity is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to the public in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a wanted suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a busy intersection last spring.

On April 16, Steven Marques, 46, was shot just before 11 p.m. near the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. The victim, who was known to police, was pronounced dead when he arrived in hospital.

The killing marked the city's seventh homicide of 2022.

Montreal police announced in a news release Tuesday that the local Sun Youth organization is offering the financial reward as the investigation continues.

One suspect, Marcus Barthelus, was arrested on May 12 and appeared in court to face criminal charges, but police are still looking for a second suspect, according to the release.

The second suspect is described as a "thin" caucasian male with short, dark hair who was wearing dark pants and a plaid shirt with a black hoodie at the time of the killing, police say.

Police released images of the suspect taken from surveillance footage and are asking anyone with information about the case to call 911 or file an anonymous report by calling 514-206-6513.