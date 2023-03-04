iHeartRadio
Up to 15 cm of snow in the forecast for Montreal Saturday


A man walks a dog along a street as snow falls in Montreal, Saturday, February 27, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Montrealers can expect up to 15 cm of snow Saturday, with the snowfall forcasted to stop in the evening.

While it's probably not necessary to watch out for lightning, as in parts of Ontario Friday night, drivers are cautioned to take extra care on the roads and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the following regions:

  • Châteauguay - La Prairie area
  • Laval area
  • Longueuil - Varennes area
  • Montréal Island area

Wind chill temperatures could sink as low as -15 C in the morning. The day's high will reach -1 C.

No snowfall is expected Sunday and Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday.  

MONTREAL STORM WATCH

Moderate snow is currently over southern Quebec. #Montreal has already accumulated 8 cm and #Gatineau 10 cm. Feel free to share your snow measurements with #QCstorm. pic.twitter.com/pxrvxFO6MK

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) March 4, 2023
