UPDATE: 2 Canadians detained in China have not been tried in court

CTV News Staff

The two Canadians detained in China have not been tried in court, despite earlier reports on Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted in English-language media as saying that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavorhad been "arrested, indicted and tried," in what appeared to be the first public mention that they had been brought to court.

But sources tell CTV News there was a translation error that resulted in inaccurate reporting. Sources say nothing has changed in the legal process for the two Canadians.

Kovrig and Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant.

China has said Kovrig and Spavor were indicted June 19 by the Beijing prosecutor's office on "suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence."

With files from CTV News' Kevin Gallagher and The Associated Press