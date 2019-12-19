UPDATE: Montreal police have found a missing 86-year-old man

UPDATE, 3:38 p.m.: Montreal police say the man was found safe.

-----

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Police say the man was last seen Thursday morning around 9 a.m., and investigators have reason to be concerned about his health and safety.

He stands five feet seven inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair. (Police note that the black eye the man has in the supplied photo above has now cleared up).

He was wearing a blue coat with a wool vest, grey pants and black slippers at the time he was last seen.

Police say the man can often be found in the area of St. Joseph's Oratory.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man's whereabouts to contact them via 911, at any local police station or by contacting Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online.

Information may be left confidentially and anonymously.