UPDATE: Quebec reports 817 COVID-19 cases across 392 schools

by Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

There are now 392 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data.

The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors, -- and for the first time, vocational and adult education centres.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 817 total, with 507 active cases, with 423 in the public sector and 84 in private education.

The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 692 of the cumulative total, while there have been 125 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 651 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 166 teachers.

There have been 273 class closures since the start of the school year, the ministry reported, counting 219 in public schools and 54 in private schools.