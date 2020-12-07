UPDATED: Ecomuseum confirms raven found by the Montreal police is Kola

Ecomuseum Zoo staff confirm on social media that the raven located by Montreal police (SPVM) Sunday is Kola, the bird that was either stolen or escaped during a break-and-enter.

Kola is in good shape and will remain under observation for the next 40 days to make sure he hasn't suffered any after effects from his mishap.

The zoo reported the bird missing at the end of November and said at the time that if he was not returned, he would surely die.

The zoo said that someone used force to break into the raven's aviary and the bird was either stolen or left its living space on its own.

Kola is a rescue bird who arrived at the zoo with a broken wing and requires multiple medications.