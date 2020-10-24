UPDATED: Missing 58-year-old man found safe

UPDATED: According to Montreal police, Rejean Duguay was found safe and in good health on Sunday morning. The original article appears below.

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 58-year-old man who's been missing since Friday afternoon.

Rejean Duguay was last seen on Oct. 23 at 3:45 p.m. at a healthcare facility in the South-Center area. Police said he may be disoriented and suffering from impaired vision. Duguay uses a walker for mobility and his family fears for his health and safety, as he requires numerous drugs that he does not have on him.

Duguay was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved sweater and black pants. He is white, stands 5'5 and weighs 155 lbs with brown eyes and black hair that is greying on the sides. Duguay speaks French.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.