UPDATED: Montreal police arrest suspect after officer injured during traffic stop

Montreal police said they arrested a suspect after an officer was injured when a traffic stop turned violent.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the injured officer was recovering in hospital, that his life is not in danger.

Police initially reported the officer had been shot in the upper body, but Brabant later said investigators are trying to determine if he was injured by a firearm or by physical contact with the suspect.

Police say the incident took place just after 3:50 p.m. in Park-Extension when a police officer stopped a vehicle in front of a building on Cremazie Blvd.

Brabant said an altercation ensued between the driver and the officer.

About two hours after the incident, Montreal police tweeted that an officer had been "seriously injured'' and a spokesman said he had been shot.