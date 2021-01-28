UPDATED: Montreal police officer shot during traffic stop in Parc-Extension

Montreal police said one of their officers was shot in the upper body during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

They also said the incident took place just before 4 p.m. in the city's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Authorities added the officer stopped a vehicle, leading to an altercation with the driver, and the officer was shot in the upper body.

Spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said the officer was conscious during transport, and they were awaiting an update on his condition.

The incident happened outside a building on Cremazie Blvd. West.