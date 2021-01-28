iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

UPDATED: Montreal police officer shot during traffic stop in Parc-Extension

Montreal police 5 (CTV News)

Montreal police said one of their officers was shot in the upper body during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

They also said the incident took place just before 4 p.m. in the city's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Authorities added the officer stopped a vehicle, leading to an altercation with the driver, and the officer was shot in the upper body.

Spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said the officer was conscious during transport, and they were awaiting an update on his condition.

The incident happened outside a building on Cremazie Blvd. West.

No arrests had been made, and a major police operation was launched in the area.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error