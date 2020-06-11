UPDATED: Nearly 110,000 lose power in Quebec as winds gust up to 70 km/h

Strong winds downed power lines across southwestern Quebec as wind gused to 70 kilometres per hour.

More than 110,000 Hydro-Quebec clients had their power cut at the height of the outage, the vast majority of them in Montreal, the Laurentians and the Monteregie region.

In Montreal, roughly a thousand clients had no electricity to run their air conditioners as of 9 PM on Thursday, with another roughly 2,700 in the Laurentians, north of Montreal, and about 2,500 in the Monteregie region south and west of Montreal.

Hydro-Quebec said it deployed teams to those areas to help restore electricity.

Wind gusts are expected to die down this evening with winds of 30 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 50 km/h and then become light after midnight.

With files from Amy Luft, CTV Montreal, and Jason Mayoff, CJAD 800.