UPDATED: South Shore police suggest man found dead in park committed suicide

MONTREAL -- Police on the South Shore of Montreal are investigating after a dead man was discovered in a park Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the cause of death was suicide.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that the 30-year old man was discovered at 10:30 a.m. in Michel-Chartrand Park. A police spokesperson said the victim was dressed and found on the snow.

The body was not in a state of decomposition, but police said they could not tell if it had been in the park for hours or days.

Police said the body was found in a place that was not near a road or anywhere where a vehicle could park.

"Everything suggests that this was a voluntary gesture on the part of the victim...the criminal thesis is dismissed," police posted on its Twitter page.

Mise à jour : parc Michel-Chartrand



Tout porte à croire qu'il s’agit d’un geste volontaire de la part de la victime âgée dans la trentaine et la thèse criminelle est écartée.



— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) January 31, 2021

SPAL spokesperson Melanie Mercille said police are advising residents to avoid the park particularly the entrance on Jean-Paul-Vincent Blvd. at Chemin du Lac.

"We ask people to not come to the park because a large perimetre is established," said Mercille.

The police investigation is ongoing.

"For now we don't have any suspects and we don't have any witnesses," said Mercille.

Mercille added that anyone with information on the man's death are invited to call 911.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.