UPDATED: Two bodies recovered after fire destroys home in La Peche, Que.

By Josh Pringle, CTV News

OTTAWA -- MRC des Collines police say two bodies have been found in the rubble of a home following a fire in La Peche, Que., north of Gatineau.

Police had reported early Sunday morning that two young girls were missing after the fire Saturday evening at a home on chemin Murray.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, MRC des Collines police Sgt. Martin Fournel said an autopsy will be conducted on the bodies this week to confirm the identity of the victims and the cause of death.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the home at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday. A statement from police sent around 9 a.m. Sunday said firefighters were just leaving the home after battling the blaze all night. The home is a total loss.

Police said four people were home at the time of the blaze: a man, a woman, and two girls. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries, while the woman has been transferred to a hospital in Montreal for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In an updated statement, MRC des Collines police said Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) would be assisting with the investigation into the fatal fire.