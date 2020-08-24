iHeartRadio
UPDATED: Young man dies from stab wounds following overnight altercation in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

ctv

MONTREAL -- A 19-year-old man has died following a late-night altercation in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that left him with an upper-body stab wound.

The man was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. 

Officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) located the man lying on de l’Acadie Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. during routine patrolling of the area. He had been injured to the upper body with a sharp object but was conscious and able to provide police with a suspect’s name. 

Around 12:45 a.m., a man police estimate to be around 18 years old showed up to a hospital with a stab injury to the upper body. He was identified as the suspect linked to the initial assault and was arrested. 

According to preliminary information, police say there was an altercation between the two men for a reason that remains unknown. 

The file has been handed over to major crime scene investigators. This is the 14th homicide of the year on the SPVM's territory. 

 

Katelyn ThomasCTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

