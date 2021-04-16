iHeartRadio
UQTR to open campus for up to 350 students in L'Assomption next fall

Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres logo. SOURCE: Facebook

The Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres (UQTR) will increase its presence in the Lanaudière region, where it has been located for 50 years, by welcoming some 350 students to a new building in L'Assomption next fall.

At the new campus, UQTR will offer three programs: a Bachelor of Education in Special Education, a certificate in preschool and elementary education, and a Bachelor of Education in preschool and elementary education.

In Terrebonne, L'Assomption and Joliette, the UQTR offers a total of ten programs in various fields such as accounting sciences, management sciences, nursing sciences and education sciences.

University rector Christian Blanchette said that the deployment of the UQTR in the Lanaudiere region is one of the university's priorities in its strategic planning for 2020 to 2025.

With the addition of the facilities on L'Ange-Gardien Blvd. in L'Assomption, there are now four UQTR institutions with campus status along with those in Trois-Rivières, Drummondville and Quebec.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.

