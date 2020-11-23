Urgences-santé paramedics told to limit resuscitation for some patients at height of pandemic report

Urgences-santé paramedics in Montreal were ordered not to give a prolonged period of resuscitation to certain patients during the height of the pandemic to keep hospital ICUs from being overwhelmed.

Le Devoir reports the ministerial order was in place between April 4 and September 21, even though hospitals were less crowded over the summer. The order was lifted following complaints from the union.

Urgences-santé Director of Care Pierre-Patrick Dupont told Bellmedia News the order was not only meant to prevent overloaded ICUs but also to protect paramedics, because if too many of them contracted the COVID virus, there'd be no one to transport people to hospital.

Dupont said they don't know how many patients this could have involved because they don't keep track of deaths of those transported to hospital. He said resuscitation manoeuvres were performed but for a limited time depending on the patient's state of health. Exceptions were pregnant women, children and people suffering from hypothermia.

After four minutes without a pulse, the chances of resuscitating a patient varies between 1% and 3%.

Le Devoir reports that between 2019 and 2020, almost 1% of calls were related to cardio-respiratory arrest and 28% of calls were related to respiratory or cardiac problems; Urgences-Santé paramedics responded to more than 18,000 911 calls since the beginning of the pandemic.